Heritage Oaks Bank Employees Have Good Will to Spare

211 SLO Hotline collects more than $2,600 in contributions from bank employees during annual bowl-a-thon.

Heritage Oaks Bank, parent company of Business First Bank in Santa Barbara, recently participated in a fundraising event for the San Luis Obispo County nonprofit group, 211 SLO Hotline. Heritage Oaks teams brought in $2,627 to Hotline’s 27th annual Bowl-a-Thon at Paso Bowl in Paso Robles, making the bank one of the top contributors. This year, 211 SLO Hotline had 106 teams, more than 500 bowlers and raised almost $78,000.

“Heritage Oaks Bank understands the continued need to support local programs that reflect the communities we live in,” said Mitch Massey, senior vice president/marketing at Heritage Oaks Bank. “Our involvement with the SLO 211 Hotline is one more example of our involvement in helping Central Coast residents.”

“The event is consistently successful because people tend to be more generous with friends family and those they like,” said Jennifer Alexander, the Hotline’s administrative assistant. “As San Luis Obispo County’s primary link between the general public and local health and human services, 211 SLO Hotline is ready to connect people to the services they need in a disaster, as well as provide an everyday safety net.”

“The relationships Heritage Oaks Bank has established with their clients, has helped us to help those in need,” she said.

Faye Fraser is an employee at Heritage Oaks Bank in Paso Robles.