Letter to the Editor: Adjustment, Appreciation and the Gap Fire

It is amazing to me how sometimes I take things for granted. The Gap Fire has stirred my memory of last year’s Zaca Fire; to the many fires I was surrounded by in Malibu, prior to my moving to Santa Barbara; even to the Bel Air fire back in the 1960s in Los Angeles where I grew up and had to evacuate. I wanted to do something to help and decided to volunteer my services and give chiropractic adjustments to the firefighters.



On July 4, very early in the morning, I went to Earl Warren Showgrounds; I didn’t have a clue if anyone would even want chiropractic care but I was determined to try. What I experienced in the five days I worked with these wonderful individuals has been amazing and very rewarding for me.



First of all it was interesting to see how such an enormous operation ran so smoothly. There were firefighters from Idaho, Nebraska, South Dakota and throughout California as well as those from our own community. I was so impressed with the brotherhood they have with one another ... it is a fraternity. Many of the firefighters have been under chiropractic care in the communities that they live in, so they were extremely happy and pleased that I was there. Imagine being up on a hillside where your gear weighs about 100 pounds. It’s hot, smoky and your job is to put out a wildfire. I’‘d see them prior to their meals; they had not showered or changed their clothes, their faces covered with dirt. For five days I gave chiropractic adjustments and their gratefulness was invaluable to me and something I will never forget.



I’m writing this mostly for me but also for those that it will touch on some level. Let those people you love, know you love them. Care for them, your neighbors and your community. Give without any expectations of return. Give for the sake of giving.

Dr. Steven Sherwin, The Healing Loft

Santa Barbara