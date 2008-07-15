Caltrans to Install Message Boards, Cameras on Highway 101

Caltrans has announced the following lane closures to complete the first phase of installing permanent message boards and traffic cameras on northbound Highway 101 at Las Positas Road and southbound Highway 101 near the Highway 101/154 interchange.

» The northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Las Positas Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the overnight hours through Thursday morning.

» The number three (slow lane) of northbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Road will be closed Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

» The number two (slow lane) of southbound Highway 101 will be closed three miles north of the Highway 101/154 interchange Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 at 805.549.3318 or click here to visit the District 5 Web site.

Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.