Community West Bank’s Coverly Earns National Certification

By Community West Bank | July 15, 2008 | 1:54 p.m.

Lynnette Coverly, vice president of marketing for Community West Bank, was recently awarded the Certified Financial Marketing Professional designation from the Institute of Certified Bankers, a nonprofit organization sponsored by the American Bankers Association in Washington, D.C.

image
Lynnette Coverly

Coverly also recently graduated from the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and Management held at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. The two-year program provides marketers, managers and specialists with a one-of-a-kind education under the guidance and direction of faculty advisers made up of distinguished marketing professionals from throughout the nation.

“Lynnette’s 20-year marketing career and dedication to expanding her banking knowledge will help us to better serve our community,” bank CEO and President Lynda Nahra said. “I appreciate her commitment to being the best in her field.”

The CFMP designation is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of financial services marketing.

To qualify for the CFMP certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the financial marketing profession, pass a rigorous exam and agree to abide by a code of ethics.

The CFMP exam covers many areas, including financial principles, laws and regulations, market research, characteristics of marketing plans and marketing components.

Financial services professionals, working through the Institute of Certified Bankers, initiated the CFMP designation and eight other designations to establish meaningful standards of knowledge in specialty areas of the financial services industry.

ICB certifications formally recognize those who meet these standards and promote professional continuing education and development.

