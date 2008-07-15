Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 

County Seeking Applicants for New Spay/Neuter Task Force

By William Boyer | July 15, 2008 | 8:35 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the newly created Spay/Neuter Task Force.

The task force was established this year by the Board of Supervisors to help make recommendations to the board about a local spay/neuter ordinance.

Applicants must be residents of Santa Barbara County who are age 18 or older.

To be considered, completed applications and letters of interest must be received by the Santa Barbara County before 5 p.m. July 25.

Application packets can be mailed, dropped off in person or e-mailed. The county cannot be responsible for late or misdirected traditional mail or e-mail. Applications can be mailed or dropped off to:

» Clerk of the Board, 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

» Clerk of the Board, Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 141, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

» Send an e-mail with a PDF or JPG-format packet to [email protected]

Interested residents also may pick up copies of the application from the mailing addresses or click here to download one.

Task force members will help address the problem of pet overpopulation. Residents who are interested in serving on the 11-member task force are asked to submit a letter of interest along with a completed application. All applications received by the deadline will be submitted to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.

The board is expected to make its selections around Aug. 1. Task force members will be notified of their selection, and informational material will be sent in August. The first meeting of the task force will be held in September.

The task force will serve for three to five months, with meetings on a biweekly basis. Members will be expected to participate in meetings in various geographic areas of the county, tour animal shelters and draft a proposed ordinance presented to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.

