Nuestra Voz Program to Present ‘Isla Vista: The Video Game’

Nuestra Voz, a multicultural writing and performance program that partners UCSB students with Isla Vista elementary and middle school students from the Isla Vista Teen Center, will present Isla Vista: The Video Game, its culminating summer work, at 6 p.m. July 25 at the MCC Theater.

The play is written and performed by students in the program. Isla Vista: The Video Game focuses on the recent closure of the Isla Vista Teen Center because of structural damage. The closure was a blow to the community and to the hundreds of teens and families who depend on the center’s services.

Leonor Reyes, director of the Isla Vista Teen Center, is appreciative of the efforts of many community groups and UCSB students and staff to keep the center open, and also to the “generous donation of services from Ed St. George who repaired and created a brand-new ramp for the building, allowing us to open our doors again.”

However, Reyes says the building is “looking at a lifetime of two to three years.” In other words, problems for the Isla Vista Teen Center are not over yet.

In their performance, Isla Vista teens explore and express the importance of the Teen Center as well as what an ideal Teen Center would look like.

For more information, contact Beth Wynstra at [email protected]

Emily Zinn is the program and events coordinator of UCSB’s Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.