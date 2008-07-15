Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:02 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Fiesta Names Honorary Vaqueros for Horse Show

Si and Karen Jenkins are recognized for their years of service to the equestrian community.

By Jennifer Jimmerson | July 15, 2008 | 8:39 a.m.
image
Karen and Si Jenkins are this year’s honorary vaqueros for the Stock Horse Show & Rodeo of Old Spanish Days Fiesta. (Old Spanish Days Fiesta photo)

The Stock Horse Show & Rodeo of Old Spanish Days Fiesta will honor Si and Karen Jenkins as this year’s honorary vaqueros.

Si Jenkins has been involved with the Stock Horse Show & Rodeo for 50 years. His involvement with the show began in the 1940s when the rodeo was held at Pershing Park. He continued to support the event when it moved to the Earl Warren Showgrounds in 1958.

Si Jenkins was born in 1933 in Santa Barbara and went to Harding Elementary School, La Cumbre Junior High School and graduated from Santa Barbara High in 1951. He served on the Earl Warren Showgrounds Board of the 19th District Agricultural Association for more than 18 years, having first been appointed by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan.

He began his career at Jedlicka’s in 1946 when it was just a small shoe repair shop on Hollister Avenue, which was Highway 101. The Santa Barbara store is still at its same location, but the street name has changed to De La Vina. The Los Olivos Jedlicka’s was opened in 1977. 

Karen Jenkins was born Karen Ferguson in 1939 and lived a short time on the Ventura Ranch in Woodland until the Willetts moved the family to their Ojai ranch near Rancho Arnez. Karen Jenkins has been involved in several riding organizations during the years, including the Santa Barbara County Riding Club, Sage Hens and Fillies. She spends the majority of her time taking care of the family horses.

The Jenkinses, who were married in August 1961, have provided mounts for some of fiesta’s El Presidentes through the years and support the local equestrian community.

Jennifer Jimmerson represents Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

