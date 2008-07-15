Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Pain Specialist Expands Services to Include Animal Healing

By Jennifer Goddard | July 15, 2008 | 8:22 p.m.

Healer Gloria Kaye, Ph.D., has expanded her healing services to include dogs, cats and horses.

image
Gloria Kaye

As an animal healer, Kaye addresses trauma, stress, injuries, emotional loss, digestive disorders, hyperactivity, hip dysplasia, arthritis and lethargy. House and barn calls are available.

“Many of my clients seek my help after having tried other forms of treatment for themselves or their animals,” Kaye says.

“I believe my treatments effectively complement drug therapy, traditional therapy and surgery.”

Kaye’s system to reduce pain and symptoms consists of a light pressure to various areas of pain and distress.

The natural techniques are noninvasive and have no negative side effects. Typically, clients and animals experience some relief after one session. Most conditions are resolved in three to five sessions.

Kaye has built practices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.

She can be reached at 805.966.6104 or 805.701.0363, via e-mail at [email protected] or through her Web site, www.drgloriakaye.com. Her office address is 314 E. Carrillo, No. 10, Santa Barbara.

Jennifer Goddard is a public relations representative.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 