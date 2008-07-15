Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:13 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Votes to Set Hearing to Address Energy Crisis

The hearing, applauded by SOS California, will give the Board of Supervisors an opportunity to set forth a policy position on offshore oil resources.

By Judy Rossiter | July 15, 2008 | 7:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to set a hearing date of Aug. 26 to address the nation’s energy crisis and its short- and long-term local effects.

The hearing will give the board an opportunity to set forth a policy position on offshore oil resources and communicate the position to appropriate state and federal officials.

“We believe it is important for Santa Barbara residents to become better informed about the potential for increased, near term, safe offshore energy production to generate new California energy resources, large royalties and tax revenue for California and Santa Barbara County,” said Bruce Allen, co-founder of SOS California, an environmental nonprofit organization. “These new resources can provide the opportunity to fund needed solar, electric vehicle, other renewable programs, county tax reductions, public education and other vital county programs.”

Two weeks ago, a motion to continue the moratorium on offshore drilling in California coastal waters was withdrawn.

“SOS looks forward to the public becoming better informed about the UCSB peer-reviewed research showing that increased offshore oil and gas production can lead to further meaningful reductions in the extensive natural offshore oil seeps that are the main sources of Santa Barbara County’s oil and tar pollution in the ocean and on our beaches,” SOS Executive Director Judy Rossiter said.

Rising crude prices, now near $5 a galloon in Santa Barbara, are getting the public’s attention on the need for increased energy resources, furthering SOS California’s education efforts on seepage reduction through expanded drilling and the safety record of the offshore oil industry since the 1969 oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel. New technologies also are allowing greater opportunities to drill offshore oil resources from land, reducing the need for offshore platforms.

Among SOS California’s previous findings:

» Peer-reviewed published reports document the connection between existing Santa Barbara offshore oil production and reductions in natural seepage pollution in the past 20 years and the potential for greater reductions through expanded offshore oil and gas production.

» Lifting the federal offshore moratorium can result in new oil and gas production in coastal waters in as little as three years. New technology allows slant drilling from land out into the ocean, or from existing offshore platforms to a range of 5-plus miles horizontally. With a 39-year safety record of offshore oil and gas production, environmentally sound and responsible offshore extraction is attainable in the Santa Barbara Channel.

» With 200,000 barrels per day or more of increased oil and gas production possible, oil and gas prices in California can be lowered while cutting oil imports to California by 50 percent or more.

» California’s benefit from increased oil and gas production poses enormous potential — and could mean as much as $300 million in new tax revenue per year for Santa Barbara County. These new funds could support large solar and renewable residential electricity credits and large electric/plug-in hybrid vehicle rebates for every household of up to $10,000.

» Increased offshore production also could permanently reduce the environmental effects of natural seepage on the ocean, beaches and atmosphere and generate the revenue necessary to permanently and significantly reduce gasoline consumption in Santa Barbara County, moving residents away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy sources.

In the next 45 days, SOS will step up its education and awareness program throughout the county.

Judy Rossiter represents SOS California.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 