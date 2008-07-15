Santa Barbara Foresters 7, California Wahoos 2

The Santa Barbara Foresters’ (21-14) bats are still hot coming off their championship win in the Rawlings California Cup tournament.

The Foresters had two triples, one each from Steve Cook and Kevin Keyes. Cook ended the game going 2-3 with three RBIs and two runs.

The bats were backed from a strong outing by UC Irvine freshman pitcher Crosby Sluaght (1-1). He had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning, but it was broken up by a single from part-time Forester Chase Yost.

The game was called after eight innings because of darkness.

California Wahoos at Santa Barbara Foresters

July 15 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

SB Foresters 7 (21-14), California Wahoos 2

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Yost cf…................. 3 1 1 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 1 0 0

Raubinger, N 3b…......... 4 0 1 1 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 3 2 2 3

Onaga 1b…................ 3 0 0 0 Castro, Erik 1b…......... 3 1 1 1

Raubinger, K ss…......... 4 0 0 1 Rupp, Cameron dh…........ 4 1 2 1

Gherini dh….............. 2 0 0 0 Siddons, Joe pr…........ 0 0 0 0

Pecyna ph/rf…........... 1 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey lf…...... 4 0 2 1

Ellis 2b…................ 2 0 1 0 Brady, Michael ss…....... 4 0 0 0

Soliman c…............... 2 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin rf/cf…...... 4 0 1 0

De La Valle lf….......... 3 0 0 0 Leon, Kyle c…............ 3 0 0 0

Petersen rf/p…........... 1 1 0 0 Saint John, Vinnie cf/rf… 2 2 1 0

Lowry ph…............... 1 0 0 0 Slaught, Crosby p…....... 0 0 0 0

Muro p…................. 0 0 0 0 Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0

Whitmore p…............. 0 0 0 0

George p…................ 0 0 0 0

Sperakos p…............. 0 0 0 0

Engler p…............... 0 0 0 0

Rowan p…................ 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 26 2 3 2 Totals….................. 30 7 9 6

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————

California Wahoos… 000 002 00 - 2 3 1

SB Foresters…..... 004 000 3X - 7 9 2

—————————————————————

E - Raubinger, N; Goetz; Castro. DP - Foresters 1. LOB - Wahoos 5; Foresters 6. 2B -

Castro. 3B - Cook, S.; Keyes. HBP - Ellis; Cook, S.; St. John. SB - Cook, S.. CS -

Ellis.

California Wahoos IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

George .................... 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 2 4

Sperakos L…............. 0.2 4 4 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 6 7 0 1

Engler .................... 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 5 3 1

Rowan ..................... 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 1 1

Petersen .................. 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 0

Muro ...................... 0.0 1 3 3 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 3 0 0

Whitmore .................. 1.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 3 0

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Slaught, Crosby W,1-1….. 5.0 2 2 2 1 3 0 0 1 0 18 20 2 9

Evers, Matt ............... 3.0 1 0 0 3 4 0 0 0 0 8 11 0 3

WP - Muro 2; Sperakos; Engler. HBP - by Slaught (Ellis); by Rowan (Cook, S.); by Muro

(St. John). PB - Leon.

Muro faced 3 batters in the 7th.

Game: 071508

California Wahoos starters: 0/cf Yost; 0/3b Raubinger, N; 0/1b Onaga; 0/ss Raubinger, K; 0/dh Gherini; 0/2b

Ellis; 0/c Soliman; 0/lf De La Valle; 0/rf Petersen; 0/p George;

SB Foresters starters: 11/3b Goetz; 6/2b Cook, S.; 4/1b Castro; 0/dh Rupp; 15/lf McMurray; 5/ss Brady;

44/rf Keyes; 26/c Leon; 7/cf St. John; 14/p Slaught;

California Wahoos 1st - Keyes to cf. St. John to rf. Yost grounded out to 2b. Raubinger, N grounded out to

2b. Onaga struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Goetz grounded out to ss. Cook, S. popped up to 2b. Castro grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

California Wahoos 2nd - Raubinger, K grounded out to 3b. Gherini grounded out to 2b. Ellis popped up to p.

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Rupp grounded out to 3b. McMurray singled through the left side. Brady reached on a

fielder’s choice; McMurray out at second ss to 2b. Keyes flied out to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

California Wahoos 3rd - Soliman reached on an error by 3b. De La Valle reached on a fielder’s choice;

Soliman out at second ss to 2b. Petersen reached on a fielder’s choice; De La Valle out at second ss to

2b. Yost struck out. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Sperakos to p for George. Leon grounded out to p, bunt. St. John singled, advanced to

second on an error by 3b. Goetz struck out swinging. St. John advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cook, S.

singled, RBI; St. John scored. Cook, S. stole second. Castro walked. Rupp singled, RBI; Castro advanced

to third; Cook, S. scored, unearned. McMurray singled, RBI; Rupp advanced to third; Castro scored,

unearned. Engler to p for Sperakos. McMurray advanced to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third; Rupp

scored, unearned. Brady flied out to cf. 4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

California Wahoos 4th - Raubinger, N grounded out to 2b. Onaga struck out looking. Raubinger, K grounded

out to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Keyes tripled. Leon popped up to 3b. St. John popped up to 3b. Goetz grounded out to 2b.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

California Wahoos 5th - Gherini reached on an error by 1b. Ellis hit by pitch; Gherini advanced to second.

Soliman grounded into double play 3b to 1b; Ellis advanced to second; Gherini out on the play. De La

Valle popped up to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Rowan to p for Engler. Cook, S. hit by pitch. Castro popped up to 2b. Rupp reached on a

fielder’s choice; Cook, S. out at second ss to 2b. McMurray struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors,

1 LOB.

California Wahoos 6th - Petersen walked. Yost singled to right center; Petersen advanced to third.

Raubinger, N singled to right field, RBI; Yost advanced to third; Petersen scored. Evers to p for

Slaught. Onaga walked; Raubinger, N advanced to second. Onaga out at first p to 1b, picked off.

Raubinger, K grounded out to 2b, RBI; Raubinger, N advanced to third; Yost scored. Pecyna pinch hit for

Gherini. Pecyna grounded out to 2b. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Pecyna to rf. Petersen to p. / for Rowan. Brady struck out swinging. Keyes struck out

swinging. Leon lined out to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

California Wahoos 7th - Ellis singled up the middle. Soliman walked; Ellis advanced to second. Soliman

advanced to second; Ellis out at third c to 3b, caught stealing. De La Valle struck out swinging. Lowry

pinch hit for Petersen. Lowry struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Muro to p for Lowry. St. John hit by pitch. St. John advanced to second on a wild pitch.

St. John advanced to third on a wild pitch. Goetz walked. Cook, S. tripled to right center, 2 RBI; Goetz

scored; St. John scored. Whitmore to p for Muro. Castro doubled, RBI; Cook, S. scored. Rupp singled.

McMurray flied out to lf. Brady flied out to rf. Siddons pinch ran for Rupp. Keyes flied out to rf. 3

runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

California Wahoos 8th - Yost walked. Raubinger, N reached on a fielder’s choice; Yost out at second 1b to