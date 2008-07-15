Workshop to Help Homeowners, Renters With Tax Assistance Forms

Assemblyman Pedro Nava will hold a workshop to assist residents in filling out tax forms for the California Homeowner and Renter Property Tax Assistance Program.

The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 26 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Old Town Goleta. The workshop will feature staff members from the office of State Controller John Chiang, including Spanish speakers.

“The Homeowner and Renter Property Tax Assistance Program is set up to provide senior citizens and the disabled a refund based on the property taxes they have paid,” Nava said. “I want to make sure that all of our senior citizens are aware of this program and receive any assistance they may need to fill out these forms. We are pleased that staff from State Controller Chiang’s office will be on hand to provide advice and answer questions.”

John Mann represents Assemblyman Pedro Nava.