CLU Hosting Workshop on State Reform Effort

The event will include time for public input and questions

By Karin Grennan | July 15, 2009 | 5:51 p.m.

A public workshop on the effort to reform the California Constitution will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 in the Lundring Events Center at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council, will make a presentation on the movement to place measures on the 2010 ballot asking voters to convene a state constitutional convention so that delegates can come up with a plan to fix government. It will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Wunderman and others, including Herb Gooch, director of the master’s in public policy and administration program at CLU.

Timm Herdt, state political reporter for the Ventura County Star, will moderate the panel. There will be time for public input and questions.

The Bay Area Council and Repair California are presenting the regional public workshop. Repair California is holding similar town hall meetings throughout the state to educate people and gather their input, but this is the only meeting slated between Los Angeles and Sunnyvale.

“This is a great opportunity for people to learn more about one of the most important and historic public policy efforts of our time,” said Gooch, who is also a political science professor. “It’s a chance for the public to potentially help reshape state government, so we are encouraging broad-based participation.”

The Lundring Events Center is in the Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center near the corner of Olsen Road and Mountclef Boulevard.

The event is free, but reservations are requested. RSVP by Aug. 1 to Lena Stoops at 805.493.3662 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Karin Grennan is the media relations coordinator for California Lutheran University.

