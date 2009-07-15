Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Kay (Powell) Marino-Richart

The Carpinteria mother and wife is remembered for her dedication and unconditional love for her family

By Kathy Guzzardi | July 15, 2009 | 1:50 p.m.

Our mother and wife, Kay (Powell) Marino-Richart of Carpinteria, has gone to a peaceful place where she has no more difficulties walking and doing the things she loved the most. The diagnosis of her illness was vague and misfortunate, as she fought and failed to regain her free spirit and independence after spinal surgery in July 2008.

Kay is remembered and deeply missed by her husband and soulmate, Jerry, who is eternally grateful for the many happy, fun-filled years they shared together. She is so very missed by her three children, Joey, Maryjane and Kathleen, who were the nucleus, substance and loves of her life. To Kay, her children were God-given, and she could not have been a happier or prouder mom tending to them when they were young, always remaining close to and being best buddies with them everyday of her life.

Kay was one of the most compassionate, caring, giving and selfless people that the world has ever come to know. She was blessed with so many gifts and attributes. The greatest of these gifts was her dedication, her unconditional love and her thoughtfulness that she exemplified and shared so generously and freely with all people and all creatures.

Kay was the youngest of six children, born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. At the young age of 18, she traveled extensively across the country engaging in a rewarding and illustrious career as a professional dancer. She appeared in many shows in Las Vegas and Reno, and some years later settled down to a happy and treasured married life and motherhood.

Kay is survived by her husband; her three children; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Lois Ruelbach (Powell); brother Jerry Powell; many nieces and nephews; countless good friends; and her two kitties.

For years, Kay bereaved the death of her special doggie, Sarah, always expressing, “We’ll meet at the Rainbow Bridge.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Humane Society in Sarah’s name. A private service for Kay will be held at the Carpinteria Cemetery.

Kay wished with all of her heart for all people to embrace the following thought:

“God puts rainbows in the clouds so that each of us in the dreariest and most dreaded moments can see a possibility of hope.” — Maya Angelou

