Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local Elected Leaders Endorse Assembly Candidate Das Williams

Supporters include several of Santa Barbara's county supervisors and City Council members

By Christopher Patterson | July 15, 2009 | 6:23 p.m.

Only a little more than a week after officially announcing his candidacy for the 35th Assembly District, Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams announced Wednesday that he has received a number of early endorsements from local elected leaders, including:

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Doreen Farr

» Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum

» Santa Barbara City Councilman Roger Horton

» Santa Barbara City Councilman Grant House

» Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Helene Schneider

» Ventura County Supervisor Steve Bennett

» Former Ventura County Supervisor Susan Lacey

» Ventura City Councilman Brian Brennan

» Carpinteria City Councilwoman Kathleen Reddington

» Carpinteria City Vice Mayor Al Clark

» Goleta City Councilman Ed Easton

» Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett

» Goleta City Councilwoman Margaret Connell

» Oxnard Mayor Pro Tem Andres Herrera

Supporters cited Williams’ history of experience on a variety of key issues such as education, protecting the environment and balancing city budgets, as well as his deep roots in the district and his track record for leadership.

“I am endorsing Das Williams for Assembly because he will be this community’s strongest and most effective advocate in our state’s Capitol,” Blum said. “As somebody who has worked with Das on many key issues affecting our region — from balancing city budgets to protecting the environment, from public safety to education — I know firsthand that Das Williams has the right balance of experience, innovative leadership and is focused on finding solutions to our toughest challenges.”

Carbajal added: “Hardworking Californians here and everywhere are struggling right now. Das Williams understands our community and what people are going through. He is exactly the type of leader we need in Sacramento, he will fight for us.”

“I am truly honored to have earned the support of so many of our area’s local elected leaders,” Williams said. “These endorsements show that this community is ready for new leadership that will put California back on the right track by bringing a new energy, a renewed commitment to Democratic values, innovative problem-solving and personal responsibility that is missing in Sacramento’s broken political system.”

Assembly District 35 is currently represented by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, who is termed out in 2010.

Williams grew up on the Central Coast. In 2003, he became the youngest person ever to be elected to the Santa Barbara City Council, and was re-elected in 2007.

He has worked as a teacher, a policy aide for former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson, and a community organizer working to stop the development of a Wal-Mart in Ventura and enact local living wage laws in Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Williams serves on the Peabody Charter School Board and is a national board member of the National Organization for Women.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams Campaign for Assembly District 35.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 