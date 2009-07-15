Red Cross Chapter Names New Board Chairman

Financial planner David Almeida has assisted the organization during several disasters

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter has welcomed David Almeida as its new board chairman.

Almeida has worked as a financial planner in Santa Barbara for nearly 10 years.

He began volunteering with the Red Cross chapter in 2004, and has since worked during several local disasters, including the La Conchita landslide, the Zaca Fire, the Gap Fire and the Jesusita Fire.

Almeida is actively involved in the organization’s Public Support, Investment and Executive Committees.

He was instrumental in the Capacity Building Campaign to transform a warehouse in Santa Maria into the new Red Cross Preparedness and Response Center serving Northern Santa Barbara County.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.