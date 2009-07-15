Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Chapter Names New Board Chairman

Financial planner David Almeida has assisted the organization during several disasters

By Marjorie Wass | July 15, 2009 | 12:05 p.m.

David Almeida
David Almeida

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter has welcomed David Almeida as its new board chairman.

Almeida has worked as a financial planner in Santa Barbara for nearly 10 years.

He began volunteering with the Red Cross chapter in 2004, and has since worked during several local disasters, including the La Conchita landslide, the Zaca Fire, the Gap Fire and the Jesusita Fire.

Almeida is actively involved in the organization’s Public Support, Investment and Executive Committees.

He was instrumental in the Capacity Building Campaign to transform a warehouse in Santa Maria into the new Red Cross Preparedness and Response Center serving Northern Santa Barbara County.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 