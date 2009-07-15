Santa Barbara Police Plan Two Overnight Checkpoints

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints, from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday and from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.
Driver’s licenses will be checked at the checkpoints.
The department encourages everyone to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home and designate a driver. Officers will be looking for impaired drivers.
Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.
Residents who suspect a driver of being impaired are urged to call 9-1-1.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.