Santa Barbara Police Plan Two Overnight Checkpoints

Officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints, from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday and from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

Driver’s licenses will be checked at the checkpoints.

The department encourages everyone to drink responsibly, pre-arrange for a ride home and designate a driver. Officers will be looking for impaired drivers.

Additionally, DUI enforcement officers will be on patrol throughout the weekend.

Residents who suspect a driver of being impaired are urged to call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.