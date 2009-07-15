Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Some Old, Some New — All Worthy — at Academy Concert

The latest in the 'Tuesdays @ 8' series featured an ear-pleasing potpourri of works

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | July 15, 2009 | 10:58 p.m.

This week’s chamber music concert by the faculty of the Music Academy of the West was a potpourri of works contemporary and traditional, each of them a particular pleasure.

The “Tuesdays @ 8” concerts take place at the Lobero Theatre and attract a crowd of knowledgeable music lovers, including academy fellows and older listeners. This week’s performance offered works by Henri Dutilleux, Leoš Janáček, Franz Josef Haydn, Paul Hindemith and Felix Mendelssohn, in that order.

As Noozhawk contributor Gerald Carpenter noted in an earlier story, Dutilleux apparently is still living; he was born in 1916 and wrote Sarabande et Cortege in 1942. (He must be a tough bird to have composed while France was under Nazi occupation.)

The players here were Benjamin Kamins on bassoon and Natasha Kislenko at the piano. Kamins is an academy alumnus and a wonderful artist, bringing a seductive tone and agile technique to the bassoon.

Janacek’s Capriccio was written in 1926, for piano, trumpets, trombones and euphonium, and the piano part is for the left hand only. Janacek wrote it at the behest of a fellow Czech, Otakar Hollmann, who had lost the use of his right arm in World War I. It was fascinating to see and hear Kislenko playing, with only her left hand, a piano part of such complexity. Mark Lawrence conducted the ensemble, which included the flute, trumpets, trombones and euphonium. The selection was dedicated to the memory of trombonist Steve Witser, who passed away earlier this year.

Haydn’s Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in F-Sharp Minor closed the first half, with sterling readings by Jonathan Feldman on piano, Kathleen Winkler on violin and Matt Stepansky on cello. They truly are consummate musicians, who take time from their performing careers to teach at the academy.

After intermission, bassoonist Kamins was joined by four other players in Hindemith’s Kleine Kammermusic, Opus 24 No. 2, written in 1925 and exhibiting hints of the jazz age. Pitching in on this lively work were Timothy Day on flute, David Weiss on oboe, Richie Hawley on clarinet and David Jolley on horn.

The evening concluded with Mendelssohn’s Sextet for Piano and Strings in D Major, Opus 110, with Jerome Lowenthal at the piano. Mendelssohn created this complex work while in his teens, and it is stirring as well as beautiful.

Lowenthal is such a major figure on the concert stage that it’s remarkable that he continues as an exemplar of teaching, including every summer at the academy. He was beautifully supported by Winkler on violin, Donald McInnes and student Grace Park on violas, Stepansky on cello and virtuoso faculty member Nico Abondolo on the double bass.

More Haydn and Mendelssohn are promised for next week’s “Tuesday @ 8” concert, along with works by Hector Villa-Lobos and Igor Stravinsky. This year is the 200th anniversary of the birth of Haydn and Mendelssohn, and they are receiving the tribute due them.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

