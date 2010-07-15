Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:22 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

American Riviera Bank Reports Continued Profitability

The bank reports unaudited net income of $502,000 for the six months ending June 30

By Michelle Martinich | July 15, 2010 | 7:51 p.m.

American Riviera Bank (OTC BB: ARBV.OB) announced Thursday that it reported unaudited net income of $502,000 for the six months ending June 30 — a $599,000 improvement from the same period last year.

“With many other banks concerned about earnings and capital, our bank is well positioned to continue to serve our community by providing a safe place for its deposits and knowledgeable and experienced bankers for its lending needs,” president and CEO Jeff DeVine said.

The bank’s net interest margin continues to increase, reaching 4.68 percent for the six months ended June 30, up from 3.67 percent for the same period last year. The bank has made significant improvements in the deposit mix by focusing on core, relationship accounts.

In the past 12 months, core deposits have increased 12 percent to $82 million, or 80 percent of total deposits, as of June 30. Loan balances grew to $107 million at June 30, from $104 million one year ago, and increased 7 percent from just one quarter ago at March 31.

The bank continues to maintain an ample 2.74 percent loan loss allowance as a percentage of loans, with 64 percent of the $2.9 million reserve in a general allocation and unrelated to specific loans. The bank recorded $227,000 in loan loss provision for the six months ended June 30. It has continued to make improvements in loan quality, with a 46 percent reduction in nonperforming loans and other real estate owned since Dec. 31, 2009.

The bank’s unaudited net income for the quarter ended June 30 was substantial at $274,000, considering that the quarterly results include a $72,000 loan charge-off and a $124,000 loss on sale of other real estate owned. Net interest margin was 4.90 percent for the quarter ended June 30.

The bank continues to maintain a strong capital position with Tier 1 capital to total assets of 13 percent as of June 30, well above the regulatory guideline of 5 percent for well-capitalized institutions.

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 