Cupcake Camp a Sweet Benefit for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort will open its doors from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25 to cupcake enthusiasts for an event presented by Cupcakes for Cancer, a nonprofit founded by 13-year-old Blakely Colvin of Solvang.

Cupcake Camp will bring together local cupcake companies and the public to showcase their products as well as raise money for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Cupcake Camp is designed like a wine tasting — only with cupcakes. Participants bake cupcakes to bring — or just come to eat and help a good cause. Whole Foods Market will host a raffle and provide cold hormone-free milk to all attendees. Activities include cupcake tasting, a baking competition, a frosting bar, a cake auction, a Betsy Johnson fashion show, an amateur “Cute as a Cupcake” fashion and accessory parade, a Cupcake Craft Boutique, a children’s area, a cupcake-eating contest and more!

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara ensures that children with cancer receive the undivided comfort of their parents during treatment and recovery by providing families with financial and emotional support. All funds raised during the Cupcake Camp will be donated directly to TBCF. The event is all about sharing and celebrating cupcakes, community and creativity. Charity never tasted sweeter!

The cupcake competition will include professional, amateur and youth levels. Categories include Best Santa Barbara Themed, Most Unique Ingredient and Best Tasting Cupcake of Cupcake Camp Santa Barbara 2010. Click here to sign up; baker spaces are limited.

The suggested donation for the event is $10 at the door or online.

Click here for more information, to purchase tickets, or to register as a baker, or for the baking competition, cake auction or fashion parade.

— Blakely and Stephanie Colvin represent Cupcakes for Cancer.