Elaine Abercrombie: Making Your Move

Whether buying or selling a home, packing takes planning and preparation

By Elaine Abercrombie | July 16, 2010 | 12:54 a.m.

You know that it takes planning and preparation to sell your home, and the same applies to making a purchase. But whether buying or selling, you’ll also have to put a lot of thought into moving day.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

After you’ve received three in-home estimates from professional moving companies and made your choice, start packing.

By starting your packing well in advance, you’re actually less likely to pack things you no longer need. Sort those items separately as you go, and then have a yard sale or get receipts and deduct your donations.

When it comes to packing materials, you can save both money and the environment by using what you’ve already got. Instead of bubble wrap or paper, use towels, sheets and other soft items to wrap your breakables and save space.

Label each box by number and room, and keep an inventory of its contents. Save a couple of “load last” boxes for easy access on moving day and your arrival (towels, sheets, toiletries, medications, etc.).

When you do arrive, try not to be overwhelmed by all the piles of boxes. It’s a lot more fun to unpack and rearrange in your new home than it is to load everything up.

If you’re properly organized, you can quickly get settled. Just work on one room at a time, and be sure to start in the kitchen!

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

