Loss of Flights to San Jose Focus of Business Forum

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Barbara Airport and Citrix Online invite area businesses to a forum from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 to discuss the business impacts from the loss of direct flights to San Jose.

It’s an issue that affects the vitality of the South Coast business community. Many local organizations are concerned that the loss will hurt their business and prospects for long-term growth.

The discussion will cover:

» Update on developments with the airlines from SBA consultant Kevin Schorr

» Encourage airlines for renewed services

» Private and charter service alternatives



The free forum will be held in the Rincon Conference Room at Citrix Online, 6500 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. A buffet lunch will be provided by Citrix Online.

All participants must pre-register online. Click here to register.

For those who would like to participate but can’t attend the event, a Webinar will be available. Click here to register for the Webinar.