Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:14 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Thief Steals $6,000 at Festival, But Pacific Pride Foundation Focuses on Positives

Someone cut the tent of the ticket booth and snatched an envelope with the cash

By Andrea Ellickson, Noozhawk Intern | July 16, 2010 | 1:06 a.m.

Amid the music and rainbow flags, a thief took off with more than $6,000 in cash from the ticket booth at Saturday’s Pacific Pride Festival in Chase Palm Park.

The Pacific Pride Foundation provides social services to those with HIV/AIDS and to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities in Santa Barbara County. With more than 100 volunteers and six months of planning, the Pacific Pride Festival brought together more than 4,000 people.

Despite the security and full staffing of the ticket booth, the thief snatched the envelope containing all of the money taken in up to that point.

“Somebody was watching,” David Selberg, executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation, said in an e-mail sent to Noozhawk. “They took a brief moment to cut the back of the tent with a knife and stole the main cash envelope.”

All proceeds from the festival would have helped fund PPF’s community programs and services.

Law enforcement officials have said recovery of the money was unlikely.

Selberg discussed the loss with board members and strategized procedural changes for next year. Although the money was stolen, he said the LGBT community’s pride in diversity was not.

“We are reminding ourselves at the end of the day — nobody was hurt, 4,000-plus people gathered and celebrated, and we did an excellent job in fostering the spirit of pride in Santa Barbara County,” Selberg said. “We refuse to have someone steal our joy and community celebration.”

Click here to help the Pacific Pride Foundation recover its loss.

Noozhawk intern Andrea Ellickson, a UCSB graduate, is a journalism student at SBCC. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 