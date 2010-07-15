Resurfacing Project Under Way on Highway 154

Caltrans announced Thursday that work has begun on a $2.5 million pavement improvement project that will result in a smoother, safer ride for motorists on Highway 154.

The project is financed primarily —$1.5 million — by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

“My administration is working hand-in-hand with President (Barack) Obama’s team to ensure stimulus dollars are pumped into California quickly and responsibly to stimulate the economy and in this instance — invest in the future of California’s transportation infrastructure,” Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said.

The project will resurface 18 lane miles (nine miles in each direction) of pavement on Highway 154, a busy commuter and tourist route. Roadwork is expected to be completed by the end of August.

All businesses and attractions in the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara areas will remain accessible via Highway 154, which will not be closed at any time during construction.

“Funding from the Recovery Act is helping us put people to work rebuilding California’s transportation system while providing a shot in the arm to California’s economy,” Caltrans Director Cindy McKim said.

“We are pleased that stimulus funds will allow us to improve the highway and create jobs,” said Craig Flowers, project manager of Granite Construction in Goleta, the project’s contractor.

California has received nearly $2.5 billion in Recovery Act funding to fund 931 highway, local, street and job-training transportation projects statewide.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.