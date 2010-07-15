Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:28 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ross Dress for Less to Open Friday in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace

The retail store will occupy the former home of Linens-'n'-Things

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | July 15, 2010 | 5:24 p.m.

Ross Dress for Less, the nation’s second-largest “off-price” retailer, will hold a grand opening at 9:30 a.m. Friday of its new 35,000-square-feet store in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

Ross will occupy the space vacated by the defunct Linens-‘n’-Things.

A Ross Dress for Less store also is in operation in Santa Barbara’s Five Points shopping center.

When Ross’ lease was announced in November, Camino Real Marketplace managing partner Mark Linehan said the store “will add to the diversity of retail stores and community services we offer here, and I’m sure the city of Goleta will be pleased with the additional sales tax revenues.”

The new store originally had planned a spring opening.

Noozhawk contributor Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

