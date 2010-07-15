Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

UCSB a Leader Among Graduates Selected by Teach for America

31 of its graduates are accepted into the highly competitive public service program

By UCSB | July 15, 2010 | 3:17 p.m.

Thirty-one UCSB graduates have been selected by Teach for America to work as beginning teachers in public schools in low-income communities across the country.

The campus is among the top 20 large universities with the greatest number of students admitted to the highly competitive, nonprofit public service program.

According to Teach for America, participants selected for its program are outstanding college graduates, graduate students and professionals who commit to teach for two years in underserved schools in urban and rural public school districts in an effort to expand educational opportunity.

This year, a record 46,000 applications for the program were received, of which 4,500 were accepted. Graduates from 630 colleges and universities applied for the teaching positions.

Teachers earn a starting teacher’s salary in the districts where they are placed.

UCSB ranked No. 16 in the category of large colleges and universities. Other University of California campuses included in the top 20 were UC Berkeley with 57 students and UCLA with 49.

 

