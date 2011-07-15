Gerald Carpenter: Academy Presents ‘Opera Scenes,’ Mahler Symphony

Saturday will be another prodigal day at the Music Academy of the West, with two extra-special events back to back.

First, at 2 p.m. in Hahn Hall, there will be the popular “Opera Scenes,” in which the academy Voice Fellows perform key scenes from great operas, under the direction, this year, of Fabrizio Melano of the Metropolitan Opera (stage) and academy artists John Churchwell and Jonathan Kelly (music).

On Saturday, they will stage scenes from Giuseppi Verdi’s Rigoletto, Igor Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress (libretto by W.H. Auden), Giacomo Puccini’s La Rondine, Peter Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin (from the verse novel by Alexander Pushkin), Gioachino Rossini’s L’italiana in Algeri and Ambroise Thomas’ Hamlet.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the Academy Festival Orchestra, conducted by Peter Oundjian, will play a concert in The Granada. There will be a single work on the program, the Symphony No. 5 in C#-Minor by Gustav Mahler.

Mahler was the single greatest discovery of music lovers of the baby boom. We owe our awareness of him largely to the efforts of one musician, Leonard Bernstein, music director throughout the 1960s of the New York Philharmonic. To be sure, since Mahler’s death in 1911, dedicated Mahlerites like his protegees Bruno Walter and Otto Klemperer — and slightly younger conductors such as Jascha Horenstein who were converted, St. Paul-like, immediately after Mahler’s death — kept the flame alive with excellent, sporadic performances and recordings of his symphonies and songs.

But in 1960, the 100th anniversary of Mahler’s birth, Bernstein and his orchestra began a Mahler cycle that transformed the tastes of a generation. Prophetically, when abuse was being heaped on him for his compositions — he was always revered as a conductor — Mahler used to cite 1960 as the year when his music would begin to be understood.

The most misleading, not to say utterly nonsensical, criticism of Mahler’s music was that it was a mere pastiche of other composers. “For Mahler’s music is,” wrote Neville Cardus, who adored him, “whatever else it is not, entirely and pervasively personal. The tone is so unmistakably Mahlerish that I have known listeners to feel quite sick at the sound of it” — for we might as well admit right here that a lot of people still don’t like Mahler.

“My music,” the composer wrote, “arrives at a program as its last clarification, whereas in the case of Strauss the program already exists as a given task.” Apart from the brilliance of this epigrammatic distinction between himself and Richard Strauss, I take this statement to mean that the “program” of Mahler’s music is the work of the listener.

Listening to the first movement of the Fifth Symphony last night, for example, I suddenly thought of Wolfgang Mozart’s funeral, setting out for the churchyard under lowering skies, repeatedly interrupted by storms and squalls, losing mourners with each outburst, until the only ones left were the cemetery personnel, who dump the body into an anonymous hole. Mahler doubtless didn’t have that in mind, but it worked while the music lasted. Next time will be a different program, because I will be different.

