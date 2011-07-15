Gerald Carpenter: Chris Smither to Perform Saturday at the Lobero

The concert, part of the Sings Like Hell series, will promote his Time Stands Still album

Now styling itself, with considerable justice, as “The Greatest Music You’ve Never Heard!” the singer-songwriter series Sings Like Hell will present the unclassifiable Chris Smither as part of its series No. 29 in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

The concert is part of the tour for Smither’s latest album, Time Stands Still, which was recorded in only three days.

The Wikipedia entry on Smither (born in 1944) calls him “an American folk-blues singer, guitarist and songwriter.” That certainly lists the overlapping genres in which he makes his music, but it doesn’t begin to supply an answer to the question — inevitable, once I heard him perform a few of his songs — of why have I never heard of him.

I go back to the 1950s as a folkie. I have vinyl by folk singers — Paul Clayton? Dave Gude? Alice Stuart? — that don’t even figure as casual references on liner notes, and I have a painfully good memory: I am sure that I have never run across his name.

Yet pick any of his songs and listen to a few bars, and it’s obvious that he is the real thing. As with one of his most-admired masters, Mississippi John Hurt, Smither’s songs work as wry interior monologues, a Delta blues equivalent of stream of consciousness. He has an hypnotically pleasant voice, and he is a fantastically good guitarist.

His songs, which seem so loose and throw-away, are actually meticulously written and composed, with intricate word-plays and a good deal of psychological insight.

Go see him. Wherever he’s been, he’s back, and there can be few nicer ways to spend an evening than at his concert.

Single tickets to see Smither are $35 and are available through the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .