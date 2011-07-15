Gerald Carpenter: Ojai Art Center Theater Says Hello to ‘Dolly!’

Opening Friday and running through Aug. 14, the Ojai Art Center Theater will present a new production of the hit musical Hello, Dolly! with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, and a book by Michael Stewart.

The show is directed by Tracey Williams Sutton, with vocal direction by Candace Delbo, musical direction by Andy Street and choreography by Jeff Wallach. Jaye Hersh will star as Dolly Levi, the role made famous on Broadway by Carol Channing and in the movie by Barbra Streisand.

“Hello, Dolly!” is a terrific song and is generally the basis for a terrific, show-stopping production number, but it’s the only musical part that adds value to the show. The rest of the songs are pleasantly tuneful and serviceable; they mildly underscore the points and sentiments already present in the pre-musical play, Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker.

“My play,” Wilder wrote in 1957, “is about the aspirations of the young (and not only of the young) for a fuller, freer participation in life.” He first put it on stage in 1938 — the year after Our Town — under the title, The Merchant of Yonkers. The director, for those inclined to undervalue this initial offering, was Max Reinhardt. The 1955 production, slightly revised and renamed The Matchmaker, was directed by Tyrone Guthrie.

Wilder freely admits that his play was based on an Austrian comedy from 1842, Johannes Nestroy’s Einen Jux will er sich machen (also the basis for Tom Stoppard’s On the Razzle) —“except,” Wilder notes, “that our friend Dolly Levi is not in Nestroy’s play.” It was, indeed, the expansion of Dolly’s role that constituted the major part of the 1955 revision.

But even Wilder doesn’t seem aware that Nestroy copped a good deal of his play from John Oxenford’s 1835 one-act, A Day Well Spent. (Although his plays were successful in England, Oxenford’s reputation abroad was chiefly based on his translations of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and others, which is probably how Nestroy got onto him.) Wilder was something of a linguist himself, fluent not just Latin and Greek, but in French, Italian and German as well. He read Nestroy’s play in the original.

Wilder (1897-1975) began to write plays while at The Thacher School in Ojai, so this production of Hello, Dolly! represents something of a homecoming. It is a shame that, sometime in the past 30 of his 78 years, no one thought of awarding him a Nobel — he’s just the kind of writer, had he been European, who would have been an obvious choice. As it was, he managed to scrape up three Pulitzer Prizes — one for his novel The Bridge of San Luis Rey and two for his plays Our Town and The Skin of Our Teeth — and a National Book Award for his novel The Eighth Day.

His novel The Ides of March, about the murder of Julius Caesar, is a riveting tour de force, one of the most absorbing historical novels I have read, and his last book, Theophilus North, a kind of mystical Upstairs-Downstairs set in 1920s Newport, R.I., is a charming comedy of manners that rings deeply in the mind after reading. He was in all ways an American classic.

Hello, Dolly! plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for Art Center members, seniors age 62 or older, and students. For reservations, click here or call 805.640.8797.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .