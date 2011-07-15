Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host Inaugural Legislative Summit

Thursday's event will bring together business and political leaders to discuss reform, budgets and more

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its inaugural Legislative Summit presented by MarBorg Industries and Business First Bank on Thursday, July 21 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The program will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a VIP reception.

The presentation will feature a panel of elected officials, including state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark; Santa Barbara County Supervisors Doreen Farr and Janet Wolf; and Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell.

The event is designed to bring the business community and local elected officials together to address the most urgent issues for business. The panel will be asked questions regarding topics such a regulatory reform, unfunded liabilities, and state and local budgets.

“It’s rare to have the opportunity to hear from all of the legislators who represent us at one time, in one place,” said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley chamber. “We often work with each of them individually on issues that affect their particular domain, but ultimately, it is working together that will bring successful change.”

Event sponsors include Venoco Inc., The Towbes Group, the Cabrillo Business Park, Cox, the Santa Barbara Airport, Citrix Online, RCI Builders, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Latitude 34 Technologies, Marmalade Café, Media 27, Palius & O’Kelley and Wilson Printing. Supporting sponsors are ATK Space Systems, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Montecito Bank & Trust, Noozhawk and the Pacific Coast Business Times.

— Cortney Hebert is the business and communications coordinator for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.