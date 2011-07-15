Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:50 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Justice Department Denies Santa Barbara County Request to Extradite Randy Quaid

Federal government says the process is 'generally reserved for more serious offenses'; Quaid and his wife are accused of squatting in and damaging a Montecito home

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 15, 2011 | 10:45 p.m.

The Justice Department has denied Santa Barbara County’s request to extradite actor Randy Quaid and his wife from Canada, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Friday.

Quaid, 59, and his wife, Evi, 47, fled to Canada seeking asylum after their latest Santa Barbara arrest, claiming they feared for their lives in the United States. The couple claims to be targets of “star-whackers” out to get celebrities.

Last fall, the couple was arrested on felony charges of vandalism for squatting in a Montecito home they previously owned in the 1300 block of East Mountain Drive and reportedly causing an estimated $5,000 in damages to the guest house. When sheriff’s deputies confronted the trespassers, the Quaids insisted they had owned the home since the 1990s, but the current owner proved otherwise.

The Justice Department said the extradition process is lengthy, resource-intensive and “generally reserved for more serious offenses than that with which the Quaids have been charged,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The warrants issued in November 2010 remain in effect, and the Quaids will be arrested if they return to the United States.

The Montecito home is less than a mile from the San Ysidro Ranch, where the Quaids allegedly used an invalid credit card to pay a $10,000 hotel bill in 2009. Earlier this year, the couple settled legal charges related to that incident.

Evi Quaid pleaded no contest to defrauding an innkeeper, was fined $10,500 in restitution, and was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service and to stay away from two Montecito hotels. The charges against her husband were dropped.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

