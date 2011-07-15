Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:01 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Triathlon Set to Kick Off Aug. 27-28

Event includes a beach festival and sports expo, and this year's proceeds benefit Partners in Education

By Joe Coito for the Santa Barbara Triathlon | July 15, 2011 | 3:36 p.m.

There’s no shortage of reasons why tourists flock to Santa Barbara: perpetually perfect weather, stunning scenery, quaint shops, fine dining and an endless list of historic sights and adventure activities. For athletes, the big draw is the Santa Barbara Triathlon.

Now in its 30th year, this year’s event, scheduled for Aug. 27-28, will attract nearly 2,000 triathletes and thousands of spectators to this world-renowned community.

The event weekend includes a long course on Saturday and two shorter sprint course options on Sunday, one of which is for women only and another for parent and child teams. Varying categories provide a variety of opportunities for participants across a spectrum of ages, abilities and intensity levels.

While challenging themselves physically in the Pacific Ocean, along scenic country lanes and oceanside roads, triathletes buffer physical pain with breathtaking sights including the Carpinteria flower fields, the Channel Islands and Santa Barbara’s cliffs and beaches. A beach festival with music, food and entertainment awaits the triathletes as they cross the finish line.

The first event is scheduled to kick off at 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Each course will start and end at scenic East Beach, where a three-day sports expo will feature an assortment of athletic gear. The expo will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and on both Saturday and Sunday during the event. The expo is free and open to the public.

In addition to the satisfaction of completing the event, athletes walk away knowing they’ve supported a truly worthy cause. This year’s event beneficiary is Santa Barbara Partners In Education. This worthy program provides valuable resources and real life support for local education.

Click here for more information or call 805.682.1634.

Volunteers are needed and welcomed to be a part of the action. Please contact the office for information about how you can help.

— Joe Coito is the director of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.

 

