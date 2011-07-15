Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:53 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Hey, Hey! The Monkees Reunite for Performance at Chumash Casino Resort

Band members play most of their top hits and tell a few inside stories from the 1960s

By Robert Bernstein, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 15, 2011 | 9:26 p.m.

The 1960s TV show band The Monkees reunited Thursday night at the Chumash Casino Resort for an energetic 2½-hour performance.

Americans Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork and Englishman Davy Jones were part of the reunion. Michael Nesmith was not.

The trio performed almost all of their top hits, including “I’m a Believer,” “Valerie,” “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I Wanna Be Free,” “She,” “Daydream Believer,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “Listen to the Band” and “Shades of Gray,” plus many lesser-known songs. And the rest of the band finished with the Monkees theme.

The evening was made more interesting with some inside stories of the band and the times. Their contract forbids them to talk about the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement, the environmental movement or anything “controversial” or “political” happening at the time. It was the height of the 1960s!

The band was really created as a prop for a TV show based on The Beatles’ film Hard Day’s Night. It was never intended to be a real band that would go on tour — let alone be performing 45 years later. The Beatles were flattered by the imitation and befriended the group.

At first, band members said, their Monkees records were released without them even knowing about it. They fought to have control over their music and performances. Many well-known musicians wrote their music behind the scenes, including Neil Diamond, Harry Nilsson and Carole King, who was especially noted.

It was a trip back in time, complete with continuous video of the original Monkees performances from the 1960s running in the background. Most enjoyable as well as a window to behind the scenes.

Tork said attendees were welcome to take photos and even videos of the performance — and could even make money off of it. He just asked one thing: “If you figure out a way to make money off of us, please let us know how you did it. We have never figured out how ourselves!”

Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 