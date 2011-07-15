Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:04 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Business

Twin Cups Barista Mayela Rodriguez Keeps Her Creative Juices Flowing

San Marcos graduate enjoys helping customers with their custom concoctions

By Nathan Carey for Twin Cups | July 15, 2011 | 2:10 p.m.

Ever wonder how your coffee gets a great design on top? It certainly helps if the barista is an artist at heart.

Mayela Rodriguez, a recent San Marcos High School graduate and fine arts major, has joined the Twin Cups drive-up frozen yogurt and coffee bar team.

“It’s like producing art here at Twin Cups. Customers get to be creative and pick their own ingredients,” she said. “Creating frozen yogurts and custom coffees on the spot by mixing and matching ingredient selections is like creating a painting. It is fun to see the different colors of fruit blended with the three base yogurt flavors offered — vanilla, tart and chocolate. Then there is the technique of creating the perfect swirl using the one-of-a-kind yogurt machine.”

Rodriguez began her work at Twin Cups before graduating from San Marcos, where she maintained a 4.7 grade point average while serving as lead attorney on the Mock Trial team. But she always tried to make time for her love of art.

Rodriguez recently won the Morris Squire Art Scholarship and the Carey Group Inc. scholarship from the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation.

“Working at Twin Cups is not only helping me save for college, it’s also teaching me how to be a barista, which will give me job experience for when I apply for jobs up in Berkeley,” she said.

Rodriguez said her favorite yogurt is the tart-strawberry-banana with granola. She has it for breakfast or a morning snack. She loves to make the specialty coffees, but her favorite drink to make is Twin Cups’ unique Fro Yo Frap. She said her best customer is her little brother, Joey, who goes to Twin Cups after baseball practice for a chocolate shake with whipped cream and a Debbie’s Delights chocolate chip cookie.

Drive up and place an order, or call it in to 805.964.1800.

— Nathan Carey is the owner of Twin Cups.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 