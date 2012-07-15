Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Abel Maldonado Campaign Reports $359,000 Fundraising Quarter

Republican congressional candidate says it has $500,000 cash on hand

By Kurt Bardella for Abel Maldonado for Congress | July 15, 2012 | 5:41 p.m.

The campaign of Republican congressional candidate Abel Maldonado announced Sunday that it will report a fundraising total of $359,456 for the second quarter of 2012. The campaign has $500,000 cash on hand.

“Every day our coalition of voters who are demanding change is growing,” the Maldonado campaign said in a statement. “We are very pleased and grateful for the support Abel is receiving, which is reflected by the amount of contributions we are reporting today.

“Lois Capps is an entrenched Washington politician who has been there way to long with little to show for it. This campaign is about the economy and jobs — Abel Maldonado has signed the front of a paycheck, Lois Capps has not. Her abysmal record on the economy and creating jobs reflects that.

“The unavoidable truth is that people throughout California and in our district are suffering. The fact that in the primary the anti-Capps vote was 54 percent to 46 percent tells you that the people in the 24th Congressional District are ready for a change and the voters do not believe Lois Capps is fighting for them in Washington. At the end of the day, people want their representative in Washington to work for them. Lois Capps isn’t working for us and that’s why they’ll vote for Abel Maldonado.”

According to the most recent figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, California’s unemployment rate is at almost 11 percent. In San Luis Obispo County, it’s at almost 8 percent while more than 7 percent are unemployed in Santa Barbara County. In Santa Maria, the unemployment rate is 11.6 percent.

Click here for more information on the Abel Maldonado for Congress campaign.

— Kurt Bardella is communications director for Abel Maldonado for Congress.

 
