CHP Officer Wounds Motorist Suspected in Fight

Sheriff's Department is investigating incident that occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday north of Los Alamos

A veteran CHP officer responding to a report of a man threatening a woman with a knife in a vehicle shot the suspect during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. on Highway 135, about 2.5 miles west of Los Alamos, according to sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney.

“The officer pulled behind the suspect’s vehicle on the side of the roadway,” Raney said. “The suspect exited his vehicle and confronted the officer. The suspect’s actions caused the officer to believe he was in imminent danger, and the Highway Patrol officer fired at the suspect, striking him several times.”

A sheriff’s sergeant was directly behind the CHP officer and observed the incident, Raney said.

Sgt. Mark Williams said that a knife was found at the scene.

A Calstar helicopter landed near the scene and airlifted the wounded man to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, said county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Details on his condition were not available Sunday night.

The female victim and her 2-year-old child who was in the car, were not injured, Raney said. The officer also was unhurt.

The Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation of the incident, Williams said.

Click here for lots more local news from Noozhawk.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.