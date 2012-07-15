Fire Damages Home on Hot Springs Road

Montecito firefighters arrived early Saturday to find smoke pouring from an attic area

Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that damaged a home in the 200 block of Hot Springs Road early Saturday, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The blaze was reported at about 1:40 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Geri Ventura.

On arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the attic area, and heard a water-flow alarm, Ventura said.

Additional crews were called in, and a full structure-fire response was initiated, Ventura said, adding that the blaze was declared controlled at 4:43 a.m.

Montecito firefighters were assisted by personnel from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District, and CHP, who assisted with traffic control, Ventura said.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available.

