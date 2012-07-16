Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Man Dead, Woman Injured in Crash Near Highway 101

Accident occurred near northbound offramp to Clark Avenue in Orcutt

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | July 16, 2012

One person was killed and a second was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a vehicle collision near Highway101 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Clark Avenue near the northbound offramp to Highway 101, said Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

A 60-year-old Guadalupe man drove up the northbound offramp at a high rate of speed and lost control as he headed toward Clark Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car, a 1998 Infinity, went up a dirt embankment, became airborne, and rammed broadside into a 1999 Oldsmobile driven by a 46-year-old Arroyo Grande woman who was waiting on Clark to make a left turn onto the northbound freeway, the CHP said.

The male victim, whose name was not released, was declared dead at the scene, Eliason said.

The female victim, whose vehicle overturned, was trapped in the wreckage, and had to be freed by firefighters using extrication equipment, Eliason said.

She was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of moderate injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Eliason said.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers investigate the aftermath of an Orcutt collision that left a man dead and a woman injured. (Tim Durnin / Noozhawk photo)
