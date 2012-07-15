Rochelle Rose Joins Center for Successful Aging Board of Directors

Rochelle Rose CFRE has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Center for Successful Aging. Rose is development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, a nonprofit community development organization that develops affordable housing for low-income families, seniors and other special needs groups in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

A UCSB graduate, Rose has led successful fundraising efforts at many local nonprofit organizations and has served on the boards of Girls Incorporated, the Association of Fundraising Executives, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and others. In 2007, she was named the Professional Fundraiser of the Year for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

She also currently serves on the board of the Coastal Housing Coalition and is an iSociety columnist for Noozhawk.

Click here for more information on the Center for Successful Aging, or call 805.963.8080. Connect with the Center for Successful Aging on Facebook.

— Frank Newton is with the Center for Successful Aging.