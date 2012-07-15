Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Clearing the Air about Dirty Laundry

Don't let clutter come between you and your significant other; hire a housekeeper to clean it up for you

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | July 15, 2012 | 9:20 p.m.

She: I can’t believe that our friends P and C aired their dirty laundry in The Wall Street Journal.

Z: If anyone ever calls from The Wall Street Journal to ask what bugs you about me, just tell them I’m perfect.

She: Sure. That will be my answer the next time The Wall Street Journal or The New York Times calls about our relationship.

Z: You can say that when anyone else asks, too.

She: But probably not with a straight face.

Z: Why did P and C get a call from The Wall Street Journal?

She: I guess C had blogged about the clutter in their house, and somebody was doing a story on it.

Z: And so they said it was OK for a national newspaper to do a story on their dirty house?

She: Tell me about it. I’ve been trying to get a story about our dirty house in the paper forever. Nothing.

Z: Some people have all the luck.

She: The gist of the story is that household clutter can be a sign of deeper relationship problems and power struggles.

Z: If that’s the case, then our child has won that power struggle. Have you seen his room?

She: I can’t even get in to see his room. Something’s blocking the door.

Z: You and I have had our chore arguments before. I remember when we used to have to go to a Laundromat to do our laundry, and we had long discussions over who had more time to do it.

She: Get a job! Sorry. Flashback. “Discussions” is an awfully nice way to describe knockdown, drag out fights.

Z: See. If anyone calls from the media: I’m perfect!

She: You’re perfectly something all right.

Z: So laundry is not my strong suit. And neither one of us has ever been particularly good at cleaning a house.

She: It’s just not what I want to be doing in my free time.

Z: Not when there is beading to be done.

She: Which is why the two best investments we ever made were a washer/dryer and cleaning people.

Z: Sooo much cheaper than couples therapy.

She: And unlike therapy, you can see the results right away.

Z: If only that clean house smell would last for more than a day or two.

She: And if only the laundry didn’t continue to pile up, week after week. Honestly, not having to go to a Laundromat every weekend may have saved our marriage, as well as added years to my life by eliminating the stress. Although, as C pointed out, health insurance doesn’t cover it.

Z: Which is clearly what’s wrong with the health-care system today. I wonder if Obamacare will cover cleaning people? You’d see support for the program skyrocket.

She: Money may not buy happiness, but it sure can buy some simple solutions to domestic unease. Plus, as I often remind you, men who do more housework have more sex.

Z: Leslie Science at its finest.

She: It’s real science, too. There was a study published in the Journal of Family Issues using the National Survey of Families and Households to evaluate the carnal activity and housekeeping habits of married couples. There was a direct relationship between an increase in men’s housework and an increase in sex.

Z: A direct relationship?

She: Well, there was definitely a connection. They wrote about it in The Wall Street Journal, too, saying that housework may be “a proxy for a general willingness to invest in shared interests, a symbol of commitment to home and hearth.”

Z: I can’t believe they didn’t call us. I could have told them that.

She: Yeah, right. Then I could have told them that you were perfect.

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your own dirty laundry with She and Z by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Read She Said, Z Said every Monday on Noozhawk and follow them on Twitter: @lesliedinaberg. Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 