UCSB Director of Institute for Energy Efficiency Awarded Professorship

John Bowers is the first scholar appointed to the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology

John Bowers, a pioneering professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCSB and director of the university’s Institute for Energy Efficiency, is the first scholar appointed to the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology.

Bowers is recognized as an international leader in the development of novel optoelectronic devices for the next generation of optical networks.

The endowed professorship was established with a gift from Fred Kavli, a Norwegian-born physicist, entrepreneur and philanthropist who is dedicated to supporting scientific research and initiatives that have a positive, long-term impact on the human condition. Kavli is a trustee of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation and a campus benefactor.

“I am delighted that John is our Fred Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology,” Kavli said. “He is an exceptional and accomplished scientist whose research and career — including serving as the first director of UCSB’s Institute for Energy Efficiency — demonstrate a commitment to science and solving our important issues. I look forward to him continuing this pursuit, not only as a member of the UCSB faculty, but as part of our Kavli community of researchers who share his commitment.”

Endowed chairs are highly prized academic positions that honor academic excellence. They enable a university to attract and retain distinguished scholars and to develop more fully a field of study by providing ongoing financial support for enhanced research and teaching.

“The Kavli Chair will allow me to pursue the more speculative ideas in nanotechnology, such as developing nanostructured materials for better thermoelectrics than are found in nature,” Bowers said. Noting the international recognition given to the Kavli Foundation and the Kavli Institute because of its support for science worldwide, Bowers said, “I am honored to receive the Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology.”

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang described Bowers as “an admired professor, visionary researcher and internationally renowned innovator in high-speed optoelectronics and silicon photonics. UC Santa Barbara is immensely grateful to Fred Kavli for this endowed chair in nanotechnology, which will support professor Bowers’ groundbreaking research. Fred is an international visionary and giant in advancing scientific research and a great friend to our campus.”

A prolific scientist, Bowers is the author of more than 450 journal articles and holds 52 patents. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Optical Society of America and the American Physical Society.