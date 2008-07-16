Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

After an Intense Summer Program, Ballet Students to Grace the Stage

State Street Ballet's Friday performance will include an array of dance forms, including classical, contemporary, modern and jazz.

By Barbara Burger | July 16, 2008 | 7:51 a.m.
image
State Street Ballet Summer Intensive students, ages 12 to 21, were selected through a series of auditions held across the country, some traveling from as far as New York and New Jersey. (David Bazemore photo)

Students in State Street Ballet’s Summer Intensive program will participate in a fully staged performance of an array of dance forms including classical ballet, contemporary, modern and jazz at 4 p.m. Friday at UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

State Street Ballet’s Summer Intensive students were selected through a series of auditions held across the country, some traveling from as far as New York and New Jersey to take part in a four-week, five-and-half-days-a-week program.

State Street Ballet’s Summer Intensive provides young dancers with the opportunity to receive the individual attention necessary to achieve substantial technical progress.

The program was developed for serious ballet students ages 12 to 21 with a minimum of three years of dance experience who wish to work with professional dancers and nationally recognized instructors. The students are fully supported by technique classes, personal coaching and feedback from this professional faculty.

The program stands out from among other comparable summer dance programs because of its final production that takes the participants onto a professional stage with fresh choreography, full lights and costumes.

Tickets can be purchased an hour before the performance at the Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall or by calling 805.965.6066 by Thursday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for children age 12 or younger.

Barbara Burger represents State Street Ballet’s Summer Intensive program.

