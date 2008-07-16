Landscape Paintings By Jane Sun on Display in Library Gallery

Landscapes by Jane Sun are on exhibit now through July 31 in the Faulkner West Gallery of the Central Library in downtown Santa Barbara.

Sun is becoming known for her softly rendered pastel paintings, which capture the magic of California light and the poetry of our landscape.

She was a featured artist in last year’s ArtWalk at the Museum of Natural History, and will exhibit her work in a solo show at the Susan Calloway Gallery in Washington, D.C., in September.

Hours for the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu, are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 805.962.7653.

For more information or images, contact Sun at [email protected]