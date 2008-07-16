Santa Barbara Foresters 10, San Francisco Seals 8

Texas Longhorn Kevin Keyes goes 3-4 with two home runs and five RBIs as the Santa Barbara Foresters (22-14) defeat the San Francisco Seals 10-8 to win their sixth game in a row.

The Foresters strung together 11 hits and 10 runs, but the Seals kept it close by scoring six runs in the eighth inning.

USC freshman Vinnie St. John hit a home run in the ninth to give the Foresters a two-run lead. UCSB sophomore Clayton Edwards picks up the win in three innings of relief for starter Austin Fleet.

Foresters closer Joey Cutler pitches 1.1 innings for his fifth save. The Foresters have won six in a row and are heating up for the NBC World Series starting Aug. 1 as they strung together 65 runs during the winning streak.

San Francisco Seals at Santa Barbara Foresters

July 16 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

SB Foresters 10 (22-14), SF Seals 8

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Kasch 2b…................ 2 1 1 1 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 1 1 0 0

Shaw 3b…................. 3 1 1 2 Siddons, Joe ph/3b…..... 2 0 0 0

Cullen ss…............... 3 1 0 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 1 1 0

Borden dh…............... 4 1 2 2 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 2 0 1 0

Ayoso c…................. 4 1 2 0 Yost, Chase lf…......... 1 0 0 0

Haug 1b…................. 2 1 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf/1b….... 5 0 2 2

Kobler lf…............... 4 0 0 0 Miller, Andre cf…........ 2 1 0 0

Alcantar, A cf….......... 4 1 1 2 Saint John, Vinnie rf….. 1 1 1 1

Alcantar, I rf….......... 3 1 0 0 Castro, Erik c….......... 4 1 1 1

Campbell p….............. 0 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey dh…...... 3 3 2 0

Mullins p….............. 0 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin rf/cf…...... 4 2 3 5

Alcantar, X p….......... 0 0 0 0 Brady, Michael ss…....... 5 0 1 0

Fleet, Austin p…......... 0 0 0 0

Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0

Castner, Kevin p…....... 0 0 0 0

Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 29 8 7 7 Totals….................. 34 10 12 9

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————

SF Seals…......... 200 000 06 - 8 7 2

SB Foresters…..... 030 321 01 - 10 12 0

—————————————————————

E - Kasch; Ayoso. DP - Seals 1; Foresters 1. LOB - Seals 7; Foresters 11. 2B -

Kasch; Borden. HR - St. John; Keyes 2. HBP - Shaw; Miller. SB - Shaw; Cullen; Ayoso;

Medchill; Miller 2; McMurray. CS - Kasch; McMurray.

SF Seals IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Campbell L…............. 3.2 5 6 5 7 4 1 0 0 0 15 22 3 3

Mullins ................... 2.1 6 3 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 15 3 2

Alcantar, X ............... 2.0 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 6 8 2 2

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Fleet, Austin ............. 4.0 3 2 2 3 2 0 0 1 0 14 18 4 5

Edwards, Clayton W,1-1…. 3.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 8 10 3 4

Castner, Kevin ............ 0.2 3 6 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 5 8 0 1

Cutler, Joey S,5…....... 0.1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0

WP - Campbell. HBP - by Fleet (Shaw); by Mullins (Miller). PB - Castro.

Strikeouts - Kasch; Cullen; Haug; Kobler; Alcantar, I; Siddons; Cook, S. 2; Castro;

Brady 2. Walks - Kasch 3; Shaw; Cullen 2; Haug 2; Alcantar, I; Goetz 2; Cook, S.;

Oliver 2; Miller; Castro; McMurray 2; Keyes.

SF Seals starters: 3/2b Kasch; 0/3b Shaw; 0/ss Cullen; 0/dh Borden; 0/c Ayoso; 15/1b Haug; 0/lf Kobler;

24/cf Alcantar, A; 10/rf Alcantar, I; 0/p Campbell;

SB Foresters starters: 11/3b Goetz; 6/2b Cook, S.; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 1/cf Miller; 4/c Castro;

15/dh McMurray; 44/rf Keyes; 5/ss Brady; 20/p Fleet;

SF Seals 1st - Kasch doubled down the rf line. Shaw grounded out to ss; Kasch advanced to third. Cullen

walked. Cullen stole second. Borden grounded out to 2b, RBI; Cullen advanced to third; Kasch scored.

Cullen scored on a passed ball. Ayoso singled to left field. Ayoso stole second. Haug walked. Kobler

grounded out to 2b. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Goetz walked. Cook, S. struck out swinging. Oliver walked; Goetz advanced to second.

Medchill singled; Oliver out at second 2b to ss; Goetz advanced to third. Miller grounded out to p. 0

runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SF Seals 2nd - Alcantar, A popped up to 2b. Alcantar, I struck out swinging. Kasch walked. Kasch out at

second c to ss, caught stealing. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Castro walked. McMurray singled to right field; Castro advanced to second. Keyes

homered, 3 RBI; McMurray scored; Castro scored. Brady struck out swinging. Goetz popped up to 3b. Cook,

S. flied out to cf. 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SF Seals 3rd - Shaw hit by pitch. Cullen flied out to rf. Borden singled to left field; Shaw advanced to

second. Ayoso fouled out to 1b. Haug struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Oliver walked. Medchill reached on a fielder’s choice; Oliver out at second ss to 2b.

Miller reached on a fielder’s choice; Medchill out at second 2b to ss. Miller stole second. Castro struck

out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SF Seals 4th - Kobler lined out to cf. Alcantar, A grounded out to ss. Alcantar, I grounded out to 2b. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - McMurray walked. McMurray stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error by c.

Keyes popped up to 2b. Brady struck out swinging. McMurray scored on a wild pitch, unearned. Goetz

walked. Cook, S. walked; Goetz advanced to second. Oliver singled; Cook, S. advanced to second; Goetz

advanced to third. Medchill singled, 2 RBI; Oliver advanced to third; Cook, S. scored; Goetz scored.

Mullins to p for Campbell. Medchill stole second. Miller walked. Castro flied out to cf. 3 runs, 2 hits,

1 error, 3 LOB.

SF Seals 5th - Edwards to p for Fleet. Kasch walked. Shaw grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Kasch

out on the play. Cullen walked. Borden lined out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - McMurray singled. Keyes homered, 2 RBI; McMurray scored. Brady singled. Siddons pinch

hit for Goetz. Siddons struck out swinging. Cook, S. singled; Brady advanced to second. Oliver flied out

to cf. Medchill grounded out to ss. 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SF Seals 6th - Siddons to 3b. Ayoso flied out to lf. Haug grounded out to ss. Kobler flied out to lf. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Miller hit by pitch. Miller stole second. Castro singled, RBI; Miller scored. McMurray

reached on a fielder’s choice; Castro out at second 3b to 2b. Keyes singled to right field; McMurray

advanced to second. Brady reached on an error by 2b; Keyes advanced to second; McMurray advanced to

third. Siddons popped into double play 2b unassisted; Keyes out on the play. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2

LOB.

SF Seals 7th - Yost to lf for Oliver. Medchill to 1b. St. John to rf for Miller. Keyes to cf. Alcantar, A

grounded out to 2b. Alcantar, I grounded out to 2b. Kasch struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors,

0 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Alcantar, X to p for Mullins. Cook, S. struck out swinging. Yost grounded out to 3b.

Medchill out at first 1b to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SF Seals 8th - Castner to p for Edwards. Shaw walked. Shaw stole second. Cullen grounded out to 2b; Shaw

Brady popped up to 3b. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.