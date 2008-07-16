Teachers Network Receives $5,000 Grant From ExxonMobil

The gift will help support innovative, classroom-tested ideas throughout Santa Barbara County schools.

More than 300 teachers, business leaders, educators and supporters were on hand when ExxonMobil’s Frank Betts gave a $5,000 check to the Teachers Network-IMPACT II to support innovative and effective teaching throughout Santa Barbara County, at the annual Education Celebration dinner May 22 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

ExxonMobil provided the grant to the Teachers Network, a program aimed at recognizing successful, classroom-tested ideas created by Santa Barbara County teachers, and focused on connecting those successful strategies and ideas with teachers and administrators countywide. ExxonMobil has been a part of the Teachers Network private-public partnership since its 1984 inception in California.

“We are extremely grateful to ExxonMobil for providing the funding that has enabled us to support teachers in these critical budget times,” said County Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program.

Betts, California operations superintendent for ExxonMobil, attended the awards dinner with his wife, Robin, and Ken Freeman, ExxonMobil’s public affairs adviser for the company’s U.S. production organization.

“Business partners support teachers on the job because they believe it creates a smart investment that will show improved student achievement,” Cirone said.

Petti Pfau, director of teacher programs and support at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, explained that the program has provided essential support for teachers.

“The partnership between ExxonMobil, the Teachers Network and the Santa Barbara County Education Office helps provide teachers with the resources and encouragement they need to be successful in the classroom,” she said. “The results are clear to see.”

Teachers who receive the grants have been enthusiastic about the outcomes that the funding has made possible.

“The resources available through the Teachers Network Program — supported through the ExxonMobil grant — were so helpful in providing me with the opportunity to buy needed materials for my students,” said one of the many teachers participating.

For more information about the program, call Pfau at 805.964.4711, ext. 5281.

Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.