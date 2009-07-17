Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:01 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

American Riviera Bank: Rising Net Interest Margin Reported

By Michelle Martinich | July 17, 2009 | 2:43 a.m.

American Riviera Bank (OTC BB: ARBV.OB) on Thursday announced strong improvement in the net interest margin and continued growth of the bank.

As a result of efforts to deploy excess liquidity into loan growth, the bank was able to improve the net interest margin to 3.95 percent for the quarter ended June 30, from 3.38 percent for the first quarter, which ended March 31. The bank reported total loans of $103.7 million as of the second quarter, an increase of 33 percent, or $25.5 million, from the same period a year ago. The bank’s sustained focus on deposit growth resulted in total deposits of $103.8 million as of the second quarter in 2009, an increase of 58 percent, or $38.1 million, from the same period in 2008.

Despite the struggling economy and real estate market, the bank continues to have no past-due loans greater than 30 days, no nonaccrual loans, and no loan charge-offs in the second quarter. In response to the weakness in the economy, the bank increased its monitoring and testing of the loan portfolio by engaging an external consultant to review a significant sample of loans, with particular emphasis on large dollar and real estate-secured loans. Several loan relationships were identified for increased monitoring, and current appraisals were ordered for all real estate-secured loans in these relationships.

The bank recorded loan-loss provision of $326,000 in the second quarter, compared to $47,000 in the first quarter, thereby increasing the loan-loss allowance to total loan ratio to 1.38 percent this quarter from 1.20 percent in the previous quarter. Bank officials believe the current allowance for loan losses is adequate to provide for probable losses inherent in the loan portfolio based on the historical performance of the loan portfolio to date and the extensive monitoring and testing recently performed.

The bank’s unaudited adjusted net income for the second quarter, excluding the provision for loan loss, was $222,000. After loan-loss provision and an additional $55,000 of expense related to the FDIC special assessment, the bank recorded an unaudited net loss of $104,000 for the second quarter.

The bank did not apply for or accept TARP or any other government-subsidized capital infusions, and continues to maintain a strong capital position with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 14.98 percent in the second quarter, well above the regulatory guideline of 5 percent for well-capitalized institutions and 8 percent for de novo institutions.

“We are very pleased with the growth in deposits and loans,” said Jeff DeVine, American Riviera Bank’s president and CEO. “In addition, our efforts to deploy excess liquidity into high-quality, local loans has resulted in a dramatic increase in our net interest margin that will benefit the bank on a go-forward basis. The provisioning for potential loan losses is necessary during these difficult economic times and may need to continue into the third quarter of 2009.”

Founded in 2006 by more than 400 local shareholders, American Riviera Bank is located at 1033 Anacapa St.

— Michelle Martinich is chief financial officer at American Riviera Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 