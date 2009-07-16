Assembly Candidate Jeff Gorell Raises $111,000

Santa Barbara County donors are among the contributors to his campaign

The Committee to Elect Jeff Gorell on Thursday announced that Gorell has raised more than $111,000 from more than 200 individuals and organizations since announcing his candidacy for the 37th State Assembly District.

Local fundraising has been the focus of the Gorell campaign. About 80 percent of Gorell’s contributors are in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Northern Los Angeles Counties. Major local contributors include state Sen. Tony Strickland ($3,900), the Ventura County Lincoln Club ($2,775), the Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians ($2,000) and Ventura business owner Myron Harrison ($1,000).

Other major supporters include the California Dental Association ($3,000); the United Parcel Service ($2,000) and the California Landscape Contractors Association ($1,000).

“I am honored to receive the support of so many people, businesses and organizations in the 37th Assembly District,” Gorell said. “The focus of my campaign has been to build a strong base of local support, and I’m very pleased with the progress we have made toward achieving this goal — especially during these tough economic times.

“In addition to our local fundraising success, community organizations throughout the 37th District are joining my campaign. The Ventura County Prosecutors Association, the Santa Paula Police Officers Association and the Ventura County Republican Party have all recently endorsed my candidacy.”

Gorell, a Camarillo resident, is a small-business owner, practicing attorney and an adjunct professor of public policy at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. Gorell, also a war veteran, serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander and continues to serve in the reserves as a naval intelligence officer.

