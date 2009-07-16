Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Assembly Candidate Jeff Gorell Raises $111,000

Santa Barbara County donors are among the contributors to his campaign

By Jeff Gorell | July 16, 2009 | 2:30 p.m.

The Committee to Elect Jeff Gorell on Thursday announced that Gorell has raised more than $111,000 from more than 200 individuals and organizations since announcing his candidacy for the 37th State Assembly District.

Local fundraising has been the focus of the Gorell campaign. About 80 percent of Gorell’s contributors are in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Northern Los Angeles Counties. Major local contributors include state Sen. Tony Strickland ($3,900), the Ventura County Lincoln Club ($2,775), the Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians ($2,000) and Ventura business owner Myron Harrison ($1,000).

Other major supporters include the California Dental Association ($3,000); the United Parcel Service ($2,000) and the California Landscape Contractors Association ($1,000).

“I am honored to receive the support of so many people, businesses and organizations in the 37th Assembly District,” Gorell said. “The focus of my campaign has been to build a strong base of local support, and I’m very pleased with the progress we have made toward achieving this goal — especially during these tough economic times.

“In addition to our local fundraising success, community organizations throughout the 37th District are joining my campaign. The Ventura County Prosecutors Association, the Santa Paula Police Officers Association and the Ventura County Republican Party have all recently endorsed my candidacy.”

Gorell, a Camarillo resident, is a small-business owner, practicing attorney and an adjunct professor of public policy at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. Gorell, also a war veteran, serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander and continues to serve in the reserves as a naval intelligence officer.

Click here to learn more about Gorell’s campaign.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 