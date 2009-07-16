Daniel Greenwald Named VNHC’s Physician of the Year

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara oncologist is honored for his commitment to patients and the support he offers the staff

Oncologist Daniel Greenwald of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has been honored as the 2009 Physician of the Year by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Greenwald joined Santa Barbara Hematology Oncology Medical Group in 2007 and provides care at the cancer center. He was honored at VNHC’s annual board meeting at the Montecito Country Club.

“Dr. Greenwald was selected by VNHC staff for his dramatic impact on the medical needs of our community, commitment to his patients, and easy, open support he offers our staff,” VNHC President and CEO Eileen Bunning said.

“Dr. Greenwald’s dedication and impact on the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is profound. ... We are fortunate to have him as part of our medical community and team,” said Dr. Frederic Kass, the cancer center’s director of research and wellness and a physician with the Santa Barbara Hematology Oncology Medical Group.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, a leading provider of in-home health care for more than 100 years, touched the lives of more than 5,700 individuals in the community last year and provided $1.3 million in subsidized care and community benefit.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the cancer center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.