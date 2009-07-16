Free Seminar: Spotting the Signs of Addiction

The recent death of Michael Jackson and the reports of his known addiction problem remind us of how addiction can strike anyone. As part of the Addiction Treatment Centers and Professional Consortium of California (ATCPCC) third annual national conference, interventionists will give a free seminar on how to spot addiction in families and friends.
The seminar, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 23 in the Fiesta Room of Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, is an hour-long educational program that will discuss real-life stories and give expert guidance for family members and friends to guide loved ones in changing their lifestyles.
Specialists leading the seminar will be Jean Mackie, Jane Eigner-Mintz, Ken Seeley and John Southworth.
— Stephen Gregg is a publicist.