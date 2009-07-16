Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

National Service-Learning Expert to Speak at Summer Institute

The institute will include presentations, workshops and a resource fair

By Wendy Shelton | July 16, 2009 | 8:01 p.m.

National service-learning expert Tiffany Tillman will present “Partnership in Action: Learning through Service” at the ninth annual Service-Learning Summer Institute, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The institute will be from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road. The registration deadline is July 31.

“This institute is a favorite among local teachers and community members who attend to learn this teaching methodology and to develop service-learning units linking grade level curriculum, service and community needs,” Service Learning Regional Director Art Fisher said.

Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program, said “There is no doubt that linking curriculum to service is one of the best ways to motivate students.”

Tillman implements the Sustainable School Project in Shelbourn, Vt., and is the author of Healthy Neighborhoods, Healthy Kids. She brings wide experience connecting youths, schools and community/business partners.

Also included in the training will be a special presentation by state Sen. Gloria Romero, in addition to several sessions, workshops and a resource fair. Included this year also will be a youth strand planned by students from Future Leaders of America.

“When youth serve and learn in their communities, they carry that knowledge into their lives, their studies and their future,” said Irene Falzone, co-coordinator of the Santa Barbara County Service-Learning Initiative.

Targeted outcomes of the institute training include reducing the dropout rate, building school community relations, creating meaningful student engagement, bringing relevance to curriculum and creating professional learning communities that matter

Registration is open to all and includes materials and lunch. Teacher professional development units are optional through Antioch University. Click here for more information and a registration form, or contact Fisher at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.964.4710 x4400.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

