Ojai, a Finalist for Best Tennis Town, Needs Your Vote

Ojai is the only California city in the running for the national title

Ojai is the only California city in the running as a finalist for the USTA Best Tennis Town in America contest and needs your help getting votes.

With a population of 8,000, Ojai is the smallest city entered in the contest.

If the city receives the top prize of $100,000, funds will be used to repair the junior high school courts and for an outreach program to the underserved areas of the community.

Click here to vote. Each valid email address equals one vote. Voting ends July 26.

— Cathy Carpenter is a tennis services coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara.